Tesla Model 3 owners might soon get a new aftermarket wireless charging option. Wind-and-solar towers offer an alternative for keeping the load from charging stations light. And Toyota is including free fast-charging for a year for bZ4X drivers. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Toyota has announced that the 2023 bZ4X electric SUV will include a year of unlimited EVgo fast-charging. With EVgo focusing mostly on metro areas rather than road-trip waypoints, the choice might point to Toyota’s priorities for its first widely available EV.

With the availability of an aftermarket WiTricity inductive charging system, Tesla Model 3 owners might soon have the option of “cutting the cord” at home. A system for the Ford Mustang Mach-E is in the works, too.

And could unique, helical wind-and-solar towers help charge EVs and stabilize the grid where needed—at places like truck stops or remote charging stations? An idea we’ve seen before is getting revived, and it might be a better fit in the context of the charging infrastructure buildout.

