Lincoln is reportedly looking at a lot of luxury EVs in its future. We look at all the Super Bowl EV ads. And Tesla hits mute on the Boombox unless you’re parked. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has mostly deactivated its Boombox feature that had allowed drivers to play sounds outside their cars—because it interfered with federal “quiet car” rules for EVs and hybrids intended to warn pedestrians at low speeds. Yes, it’s officially another recall, and yes, Tesla has already rolled it into an over-the-air update.

Ford has reportedly broadened its plans for Lincoln-brand electric vehicles to include potential replacements (or supplements) for the current Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator. It follows plans for accelerated production of Ford EVs plus the arrival of rival Cadillac’s first EV this spring.

The commercial lineup for Super Bowl Sunday can be more exciting for some than the game itself, and this Super Bowl LVI is loaded with electric vehicle ads. Look for a long list of A-list celebs, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Selma Hayek, Mike Myers, Seth Green, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, and more.

