Ford is planning electric versions of all of its Lincoln luxury brand's current SUVs, Reuters reported Thursday.

The plan includes battery-electric models that could replace or supplement the current Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator, according to the report, which cited three anonymous people familiar with the matter.

The first of these new EVs, a crossover about the size of the current Lincoln Aviator, is slated to begin production in late 2024 or early 2025 at Ford’s Oakville, Ontario, plant, the report said. Ford said in late 2020 that it would spend $1.8 billion to convert the Oakville plant to EV production and that the factory would eventually build five EV models.

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Potential electric replacements for the Corsair and Nautilus crossovers could also be built at Oakville beginning in 2025 or 2026, but production plans for these models have not been finalized, the report said.

The report said "several" of the smaller Lincoln electric SUVs could could use an "improved" version of the platform that underpins the Ford Mustang Mach-E. In 2019, Ford announced an "elegant" electric Lincoln SUV based on the underpinnings that became Mach-E, but hasn't said anything about using the platform for multiple models.

Finally, Ford may also be planning a large electric SUV equivalent to the Lincoln Navigator, the report said. It's scheduled to start production in 2026, using a new electric truck platform that will be shared with the next-generation Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, according to the report.

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

Reports of a larger Lincoln EV under development go back to at least 2019, when an EV would potentially replace or supplement the Nautilus was first discussed.

Lincoln confirmed last year that its first fully electric model will launch in 2022—with at least three more EVs to follow by 2030. The luxury brand previously said that its first EV would result from a collaboration with Rivian (which parent Ford has a small stake in), but it canceled that plan in April 2020.

Meanwhile, longtime rival Cadillac is already preparing for production of its Lyriq in Tennessee, for deliveries this spring. General Motors is aiming to make Cadillac all-electric before the end of the decade.