The “blue” states that voted for Biden buy far more EVs. Ram looks to its insiders for feedback on how its electric pickup should take form. And as Nissan ramps up its EV vision, does it see a sunset for engine development? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Stellantis’ Ram truck brand this morning revealed a little bit more about its fully electric Ram 1500 pickup due in 2024. It released another couple of teaser images showing the same profile it first revealed last summer—a futuristic, aero-sided design with what could be comparable to the “midgate” layout of the Chevy Silverado EV. The brand also doesn’t want to make something too fringe to alienate its own buyers; it’s reaching out to them through a community site and hoping to establish “an ongoing dialog” as it’s developed.

The “blue” states that voted for President Biden in 2020 carried 76% of U.S. EV sales in 2021, according to a recent Bloomberg report cross-referencing the info with state registration data. As this is partly a result of an urban/rural divide, will these dynamics change with the arrival of more electric trucks?

And will Nissan become the first of the major Japanese automakers to announce the end of internal combustion engine development? A recent report points to this—with a few exceptions for pickups and e-Power hybrid tech—so we took a look at how it might fit in as part of the recently announced Nissan Ambition 2030 plan and wider implications for the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter