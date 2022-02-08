Stellantis last year revealed that a fully electric Ram 1500 is due in 2024.

Now it’s looking inside the fold, to its most devoted Ram truck brand fans, to help decide what the priorities should be for this upcoming electric truck—with something called RamRevolution.com. There, the brand says, there will be updates on the brand’s EV philosophy, unique visuals and content, and “an ongoing dialogue that will include the opportunity to provide input as Ram EV trucks are developed.”

Teaser for electric Ram 1500 concept

With that, the brand released a new teaser rendering of the fully electric Ram 1500 pickup due in 2024, with a profile shot suggesting that the electric Ram will have a rounded profile, along with side-body sculpting that connects to the edge of the bed. And the bed itself looks abbreviated, shielded at the front by aerodynamic sides and, perhaps, with a sort of “midgate” like the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV (and the previous Chevrolet Avalanche).

The Ram 1500 is due to be built on the so-called STLA Frame platform, which includes full-length frame rails enclosing a flat battery pack—which is likely to be filled with made-in-America cells.

Teaser for electric Ram 1500 due in 2024

The Ram electric pickup is being developed roughly on the same timeline as a Dodge electric muscle car, also due in 2024. The Dodge EV is due to be shown in concept this year.

The company says that the Ram brand will have “fully electrified solutions” in the majority of its segments by 2025—plus a full portfolio of “electrified solutions” for all segments by 2030.

Ram 1500 BEV - 2021 Stellantis EV Day

Ram has teased this truck profile before, calling it the “Range Electric Paradigm Breaker,” while also hinting that plug-in hybrids play a part in its truck future. There’s a whole lot more to this story yet to come.