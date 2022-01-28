Land Rover sees an official EPA range of close to 50 miles for its Range Rover plug-in hybrid. Electric vehicle newbies are charmed with EVs but not so tied to a brand. And Mini is officially converting its classic minicars. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mini is launching what it calls a “bespoke upcycling” program for converting classic Minis to all-electric. Under the Mini Recharged program—so far only in the UK—original engines are preserved and changes are reversible; but with 120 hp and about 100 miles of range, it’s a new way to enjoy a classic.

Land Rover has confirmed pricing and range info for its next, U.S.-bound Range Rover plug-in hybrid, badged the P440e. The 2023 Range Rover P440e will go an estimated 48 EPA miles without the engine starting—and it’s one of the only plug-in hybrids on the market to offer DC fast-charging.

The Kia Niro EV, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Tesla Model 3 and Model Y were among the top-rated fully electric models in a study of satisfaction with plug-in vehicles from survey giant J.D. Power. It found that while first-time electric vehicle owners are charmed by EVs, there were indications that brands have a lot to lose in the transition if owners aren’t satisfied with quality issues and other details.

_______________________________________

