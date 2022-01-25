The e-bike market pulls past electric cars again. One of the top solid-state battery tech firms pushes ahead. And is Nissan preparing to ramp up its EV plan across an Alliance? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The solid-state battery firm Factorial Energy reported that it’s raised another round of money, with investors including Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis. It’s starting to build a pilot production facility and will soon provide test cells to automakers, it says—with the claims for its tech of potentially boosting EV range by 50%.

In 2020, sales of e-bikes jumped past sales of electric cars in the U.S. And with the trend continuing for 2020 as well, it’s looking like more than a pandemic blip. Although they’re the best-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. now, by number, sales are even more charged-up for e-bikes in Europe and Asia.

And Nissan is reportedly preparing to announce an “Alliance to 2030” plan that might add 30 new battery electric models by that year, underpinned by five platforms—with an expansion of planned EV investment across the alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi.

