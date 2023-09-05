The VW ID.4 gets more power and more driving range in some forms for 2024. The Toyota Prius and Prius Prime make the safety honor roll. And we look at some of the many models from German automakers to debut at Munich over the holiday weekend. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Despite their excellent mpg, range, and efficiency numbers, the 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime plug-in hybrid are among the vehicles landing a spot on the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ list. It should be noted these revamped models are more thrilling to drive and look at, too.

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 is getting a boost in power and acceleration versus 2023, VW revealed Monday. That improvement, thanks to a new rear power unit in models with the larger 82-kwh battery pack, will also likely bring improved driving range, although EPA ratings haven’t yet been released.

And over the holiday weekend we’ve been paying some attention to the Munich auto show, which introduced several EV models that dig deep in respective brands’ design heritage—rather than attempting to remake all the design cues as part of it.

Among them: The BMW Vision Neue Klasse offers up a design that’s simultaneously a throwback to the E30 3-Series with a much-simplified interface, plus next-generation EV tech that promises more range, faster charging, and more efficiency.

The Volkswagen ID.GTI Concept EV offers up how VW plans to re-up its fun-to-drive compact car for the electric era.

BMW’s Mini showed the first of a future lineup of EVs taking form. Its upcoming Mini Cooper and Countryman electric models, badged E or SE, will get a lot more range than the present-day Mini Cooper SE, as well as a simplified interface focused around a round central display screen.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter