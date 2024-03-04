Costco members can once again gets discount of thousands of dollars on new Audi EVs starting this week.

Between March 1 and April 30, Costco members can get significant discounts on the purchase or lease of many new 2023 or 2024 Audi models, assuming they take delivery by May 15. Looking at EVs, the biggest discount—$3,000—is available on the E-Tron GT sedan and its RS E-Tron GT performance variant. These models share the J1 platform with the Porsche Taycan, meaning they're the only Audi EVs to feature 800-volt charging.

2024 Audi SQ8 E-Tron

A $2,000 discount is also available on the Q8 E-Tron and its three-motor SQ8 E-Tron performance variant in both standard and Sportback body styles. A revamped version of the Audi E-Tron that debuted for the 2019 model year, the Q8 E-Tron is the freshest of the Audi EVs here, having been refreshed with sharper handling and more range for 2024.

Finally, a $1,500 discount is available on the Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron Sportback, which are entry-level EVs based on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform. That makes them cousins to EVs from Audi's parent brand, such as the VW ID.4, ID.7, and ID.Buzz.

2024 Audi Q4 E-Tron

Costco has previously offered discounts on Audi EVs—including last summer. At that time, it was possible to get $5,000 off the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT. The warehouse retailer has also offered its members discounts on EVs from other brands.

Last year the 2023-2024 XC40 Recharge and C40 models qualified for a $2,500 Costco discount. And in December of last year, Costco offered $1,000 off the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV—before sales were paused over software woes, that is.