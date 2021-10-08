The Mercedes-Benz EQS has range ratings. Tesla is moving to Texas and working on an electric ATV for the Cybertruck. And what has a million miles all-electric taught Daimler Trucks? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Range ratings for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS have been released by the automaker. Mercedes says that the big flagship luxury fastback gets a 350-mile EPA rating in its single-motor EQS 450+ form and 340 miles in its quicker, dual-motor EQS 580 form. That’s competitive with some versions of the Tesla Model S, but far from the new high achieved by the Lucid Air.

Daimler Trucks has reported that its fleet of fully electric Freightliner trucks have already covered a million U.S. miles—and they provided a first look at what it’s learned in going electric.

And Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday provided a series of product updates as part of the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting, held at its Giga Texas facility in Austin. Among them: The electric ATV that’s been referred to as Cyberquad and pairs with the Cybertruck is still coming and Musk noted that it will be “the least-dangerous ATV.” There will be enough 4860 cells from the company’s pilot battery plant in California to use them in the Austin plant’s ramp-up of Model Y production. And he made it official: The company is moving its headquarters to Texas.

