Rolls-Royce reveals plans to go all-electric. Policymakers and charging networks have a new tool for locating stations. We check out the first electric car from Genesis. And how do you buy a Polestar? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We got an up-close look at the first electric car from Hyundai’s luxury brand, the 2023 Genesis GV60. With advanced tech features like facial recognition–based entry and a drift mode, it’s luxury plus hijinks.

The storied luxury brand Rolls-Royce has announced that its first electric car will be called Spectre, and it confirmed an arrival by 2023—an earlier timeline versus what had been previously suggested. In an even bigger surprise, Rolls-Royce said that it won’t be making or selling internal combustion vehicles by 2030.

Charging station locations are often a matter of real estate and their location on the electrical grid. But now several groups have applied a data-rich approach to developing a new mapping tool for help siting DC fast-charging stations. Using data for demographic, environmental, and economic factors, it will give policymakers—and perhaps charging networks themselves—better insight on the effects of where they do or don’t choose to build stations.

How do you buy a Polestar? The answer might involve going to a Volvo dealership for the time being, if you really want to, but the EV upstart is using its corporate cousin as a springboard to a future that looks like Tesla’s sales and service model but with more support.

And over at Motor Authority: GM has announced that a new software platform, including over-the-air updates, profiles that can be carried to other vehicles, and cloud-based features potentially connected to your home, will be rolling out on some 2023 models—perhaps leading with the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

