The updated 2024 Polestar 2 starts at $51,300 and is scheduled to begin deliveries in August, the automaker announced Tuesday.

That base price, which includes a mandatory $1,400 destination charge, is $1,500 more than 2023's starting price, but the new model year brings many changes and improvements.

Polestar has been boosting its range bit by bit, but this year brings an especially big improvement. The base single-motor rear-wheel drive version is expected to get 320 miles from an enlarged 82-kwh battery pack, compared to an EPA-rated 270 miles for the 2023 model.

2024 Polestar 2

Dual-motor all-wheel drive models, priced from $56,700 with destination, get an estimated 276 miles with a 78-kwh pack, up from an EPA-rated 260 miles for 2023. The maximum DC fast-charging rate for all-wheel drive models remains 155 kw, but increases to 205 kw for single-motor models.

Single-motor versions also are now rated at 299 hp—68 hp more than before—and 361 lb-ft of torque, allowing for a Polestar-estimated 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds. Dual-motor models produce 421 hp and 546 lb-ft, with 0-60 mph in an estimated 4.3 seconds.

Polestar also claims more standard equipment, including blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, park-assist sensors, a 360-degree camera system, and auto-dimming mirrors. The Pilot Pack is also standard in all-wheel drive models, adding adaptive cruise control and other driver aids.

2024 Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is made in China, and thus doesn't qualify for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit for purchases. But Polestar was one of the first automaker to note openly in a press release that their vehicle qualifies for the IRA Clean Vehicle credit on lease transactions—the EV tax credit loophole, as it's become known.

It's closely related to the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, which this year also make a shift toward rear-wheel drive or a rear-wheel bias for all-wheel drive powertrains.

Currently Polestar's sole model, the 2 will be joined by the Polestar 3 SUV next year. This larger model has been delayed by software issues, along with the related Volvo EX90.