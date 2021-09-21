Battery replacement is in sight for 2017-2019 Chevy Bolt EV owners. Rivian details what membership means. VW’s first mass-market EV aces the safety tests. And Tesla’s Full Self-Driving is being questioned once again. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM announced Monday that LG battery production is again underway, with the understanding of the two battery defects that have been the root cause of Chevy Bolt EV fires. The effort to replace all battery modules in 2017-2019 Bolt EVs could start in October, while GM will soon also rolling out new software to all Bolts that will temporarily lower the max charge to 80 percent, raising it incrementally.

Tesla’s use of Full Self-Driving branding, as well as its decision to use untrained drivers for its city-driving beta test, has garnered some harsh words from the new head of the NTSB. She doesn’t have regulatory authority but noted the need for more rulemaking—as a NHTSA probe proceeds.

The first of Volkswagen’s mass-market electric vehicles, the ID.4, has earned a spot on the Top Safety Pick+ list from the IIHS, considered to be the most rigorous safety testing program. The top nod applies to the whole ID.4 lineup, including the dual-motor all-wheel-drive models soon reaching dealerships.

And in advance of first customer deliveries of its R1T electric pickup, Rivian has detailed a membership program for its owners, including charging access, Adventure Extraction (recovery from the trail), and Charge Assurance (help when too far from a charger). The feature appears to be included for the first year.

_____________________________________

