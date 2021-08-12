The Polestar 2 gets a more attractive entry price and longer driving range. The Chevy Silverado EV will steer with its rear wheels. Used electric vehicles are selling very fast. And the fast charging network that led the way on the West Coast is getting an upgrade. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM yesterday confirmed that the upcoming fully electric version of the Chevy Silverado will offer four-wheel steering, plus huge 24-inch wheels. So far, as a video teased, the emphasis will be maneuverability—but we wouldn’t write off something like the Hummer EV’s Crab Mode.

In July, the three fastest-selling used vehicles in the U.S. market were all electric cars. Not only that, their average transaction price indicates that these late-model used cars were selling at shockingly close to their original sticker prices.

The West Coast Electric Highway predates Tesla’s Supercharger network, Electrify America, and nearly every other fast-charging network. And after 10 years, the Oregon section is getting a hardware upgrade, with 47 upgraded or new stations and 11 “super stations.”

And the single-motor, front-wheel-drive version of the 2022 Polestar 2 will start at $47,200 and will offer an EPA range of 265 miles, the EV brand confirmed this morning. With repositioned Dual Motor models as well, the lineup now compares more closely with the Tesla Model 3.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter