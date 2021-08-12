The fastest-selling used cars in the United States in July 2021 were all EVs, according to iSeeCars.com analysis of used-car sales for vehicles from model years 2016 to 2020.

The Tesla Model 3 topped the charts, at an average 15.7 days to sell, while the average transaction price across model years was $46,982, according to the analysis. Even Model 3 sedans from the 2018 model year—its first—sold for $45,291.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV came in second place, averaging 20.8 days to sell, with an average transaction price of $22,005. The Tesla Model S completed the podium, at an average 21.3 days to sell, with an average transaction price of $64,205.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

While all three models are among the most popular EVs, it's still notable that used examples are selling so fast.

For example, Bolt EV demand seems to have remained strong despite fire issues that have triggered multiple rounds of recall efforts, as well as the introduction of a refreshed 2022 Bolt EV and new Bolt EUV model.

Tesla buyers who choose a used Model S risk missing out on some of the latest features or performance upgrades, but it seems that the introduction of the Model S Plaid just served to generate more interest in the this big electric fastback as a used car.

2017 Tesla Model S

This is the fifth consecutive month the Model 3 has appeared on the list of fastest-selling used cars, iSeeCars noted. Perhaps more remarkable, though, are the average transaction prices of the Tesla sedan.

A brand-new Model 3 costs $41,190 in Standard Range or $51,190 in Long Range form. so the average used price, for 2016-2020 used cars, is shocking. But it follows what has been happening with the entire market this year, as used-car prices have shot up due to increased demand and a limited supply of new cars.