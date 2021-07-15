General Motors is back in investigation mode after a couple more Bolt EV fires. The EU tightens its targets and aims to phase out new internal combustion by 2035. Infiniti’s plan to offer its future vehicles as series hybrids is reportedly off. And multiple suppliers are likely stepping up to make Tesla’s future 4680 cells. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM has advised that owners of certain 2017-2019 Chevy Bolt EV models park their vehicles outside and avoid overnight charging. That’s after fires in at least two parked Bolt EV models that had already been given a recall remedy. Yes, this is potentially the same issue that has dragged on since last October.

The European Union has proposed 2035 as the end date for internal combustion vehicles, along with a more aggressive emissions reduction by 2030, a mandate for charging stations to be at least 60 kilometers apart on major roads by 2025, and a phasing out of plug-in hybrids as “low-emission vehicles.” Member nations still need to approve the proposal though.

Nissan’s Infiniti luxury brand planned to offer a lineup of vehicles based on its “Inspiration” concepts as either series hybrids or full battery electric models. Now with the hybrids cut from that, it’s unclear how that plan looks.

And might not need to worry so much about the ramp-up of its 4680 cell format in the near future. According to a report from South Korea, both Samsung and LG have developed sample cells in the larger cylindrical size deemed important for making energy density and power gains in the Semi and Cybertruck.

