At the 2023 Tokyo auto show, Mazda unveiled the Iconic SP, a hybrid sports car concept that reimagines the automaker's rotary-engine heritage for an electrified future.

Mazda didn't invent the Wankel rotary engine, but it did popularize it with rotary-powered sports cars, notably the RX-7. It hasn't built such a car since the RX-8 ended production ended in 2012. Mazda has since reintroduced the rotary as a range extender in the MX-30 R-EV (which won't be sold in the U.S.), but the Iconic SP shows how rotary power could be reinstated in its most recognizable form.

The Iconic SP combines a two-rotor engine (as opposed to the single-rotor engine in the MX-30 R-EV) which charges a battery pack, suggesting a series-hybrid approach. Mazda was light on details for the electric side of the powertrain, but said the combination is good for 365 hp, propelling a car weighing 3,196 lbs. Mazda also claims an ideal 50/50 front/rear weight distribution.

Mazda Iconic SP concept

While there is no visible charge port, the Mazda press release mentions that, in addition to being charged by the engine, the battery can also be charged "with electricity derived from renewable energy," implying that it is a plug-in hybrid. It also states that the Iconic SP is designed to "supply power when enjoying outdoor leisure and in the time of a disaster," hinting at bidirectional charging capability.

The two-rotor engine is also designed to run on "carbon-neutral fuel" as well as hydrogen. This multi-fuel approach could be another factor in saving the rotary engine for uses beyond the range-extender function seen in the MX-30 R-EV.

Mazda Iconic SP concept

The curvaceous, low-slung styling of the Iconic SP brings to mind the final-generation FD RX-7 of the 1990s. The Iconic SP even has an updated version of the RX-7's pop-up headlights. At 164.5 inches long, the concept is 10.4 inches longer than the current Mazda MX-5 Miata which, with its very light construction and back-to-basics approach, may be the greenest sports car right now (excluding possible EVs).

If the Iconic SP reaches production, its rotary engine and possible series hybrid system would make it unique. Series hybrids aren't a perfect match for high-performance or luxury cars, as Infiniti has found. Maybe Mazda can work its magic?