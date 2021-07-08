Dodge sees electric muscle cars and electrified Ram and Jeep trucks and SUVs as the next step. Hercules and Pininfarina are working together on an electric truck. And President Biden is considering the right-to-repair as part of the EV future. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A fully electric Dodge muscle car and electric Ram 1500 pickup are both due by 2024 and part of a $35 billion pivot to EVs across 14 global brands, announced by parent company Stellantis this morning.

President Biden is reportedly planning to announce a right-to-repair executive action with wide-reaching effects that could potentially allow owners of EVs from Tesla or other startups to be serviced by independent shops.

The Detroit electric-truck startup Hercules will enlist the help of the Italian design firm Pininfarina in penning its Alpha electric pickup as well as other future products. The agreement goes beyond just design to retail locations and potentially other aspects, as Pininfarina also aims to become an EV maker.



