Battery swapping might come to U.S. electric taxis soon. Land Rover is working on a hydrogen fuel-cell version of its Defender SUV. Ford still sees Rivian and VW an important part of its EV strategy. And Lordstown Motors’ CEO is out, as it grapples with tight funds and a report about misleading order numbers. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Amid a scandal over how it represented orders for its electric trucks—and just a week after filing what amounts to a financial SOS—Lordstown Motors’ CEO and another top executive are out.

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed a hydrogen fuel-cell version of its Land Rover Defender as under development, and it fits right in with what the company has argued—that fuel cells might help replace mammoth batteries in bigger, heavier vehicles.

Modular battery swapping could soon power some U.S. electric taxi fleets, ride-hailing, and last-mile delivery services, thanks to a new partnership with the startup Ample and tech firm Sally.

And despite a big push toward two core electric vehicle platforms at Ford, Rivian and VW play an important part in Ford’s EV strategy.

_______________________________________

