Congress asks the Biden administration for tougher mileage standards, and maybe an EV mandate. Tesla pushes an appeals court for higher fines. And Mercedes has started making batteries for the EQS. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

More than 80 members of Congress have signed on to House and Senate letters urging the Biden administration to restore Obama-era standards for fuel economy and emissions through 2025. They’re also pushing for a 2035 target for the retirement of gasoline vehicles and, reportedly, a target of 60% EVs by 2030.

Tesla is asking a U.S. appeals court to reinstate a 2016 rule that would enact steeper fines for automakers failing to meet fuel economy targets. A Biden administration review is expected to take six months, and Tesla says that position “ignored the ongoing impacts” on the market—as it loses potential revenue from emissions credits.

Mercedes-Benz has started making the 108-kwh battery packs for its 435-mile flagship EQS electric sedan, due to be revealed April 15. Although the automaker is maintaining close control over battery R&D and production, with a global network of factories, it’s announced it’s sourcing the cells for the EQS from China’s CATL.

And over at Motor Authority: Everybody’s talking about it. Could the gear selector for the new Tesla Model S and Model X really a touchscreen item? We’ve already been trying to look past the yoke as a potential steering-wheel replacement.

_______________________________________

