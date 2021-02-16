Mercedes-Benz is reportedly abandoning plans to sell the EQC electric crossover in the U.S. The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV bows, alongside a revamped Bolt EV. And what car can you drive for “minus emissions?” This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV was revealed Sunday, along with an equivalent refreshed version of the Bolt EV. The Bolt EUV offers available GM Super Cruise, but it’s essentially a Bolt EV that’s 6.3 inches longer and has no all-wheel drive.

The most noteworthy thing about the Bolt lineup’s refresh is that it’s being given a $5,500 price cut. Whether or not the EV tax credit returns, it’s an affordability play that makes it more competitive versus the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Nissan Leaf.

Toyota is claiming that the 2021 Mirai fuel-cell car cleans the air and does better than zero-emissions. The automaker calls it “minus emissions,” which overlooks how the hydrogen is commonly sourced.

Hyundai has released another tease of the upcoming Ioniq 5 electric crossover that premieres February 23 and arrives to the U.S. late in 2021. The Ioniq 5 will have a “breakthrough” interior design, with a sliding center console and loads of eco-materials.

According to a new report, Mercedes has now completely abandoned plans to sell its EQC electric crossover in the U.S. anytime soon. The automaker’s arm in the U.S. has not responded to requests for comment.

And looking back to the weekend, Airstream has announced that it will offset the carbon emissions from the manufacture of its products, as it works on a production-bound electric-assisted travel trailer that might be of interest to customers no matter what they’re using as a tow rig.

