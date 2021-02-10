Tesla vehicles are covering more miles on a daily basis than other EVs. Freightliner is sourcing its electric powertrains from Detroit. Flywheel tech helps ease the grid. And the Audi E-Tron GT bows. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

According to a study released Monday by a team of U.S. researchers, electric vehicles are covering far fewer daily miles than gasoline vehicles, while Tesla models are looking like they might be more direct gasoline-vehicle replacements. As more long-range alternatives arrive on the market, will the data catch up?

Freightliner is turning to an old familiar name—Detroit Diesel—for the sourcing of core powertrain components for its electric semis and medium-duty commercial trucks. As Freightliner scales up, e-axles for the 250-mile semis are coming from Detroit.

On Tuesday, Audi revealed its 2022 E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT electric cars. Although closely related to the Porsche Taycan, the E-Tron GT has its own low-and-wide gran turismo styling, chassis tuning, interface, and driving experience—and at up to 238 EPA miles, more range than the Taycan.

Flywheel technology has been attempted in various forms in racing and hybrid vehicles in the past decade or more, but the tech appears to have the most promise in a solution from Chakratec that helps ease the grid demands of EV fast-charging.

And over at Motor Authority, Hyundai Tuesday revealed the Tiger X-1 walking-car concept. The Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot could help with search and rescue, scientific research, military operations, or space exploration—and the carbon-fiber-legged vehicle also serves as an ongoing experiment in future mobility for Hyundai. It just looks very small.

