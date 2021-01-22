California turns to superheroes to help dispel EV myths. We check in with the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid. And VW teases its Trinity project that could rival Tesla in performance and autonomous driving. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has teased the company’s project that will potentially rival Tesla—including autonomous driving capability, a revamp for its home Wolfsburg plant and what the company says will be a “radically new production approach.” Whether that means a revival of VW’s Phaeton, or something truly original, it’s all yet to come.

California is starting to map out how it will make 100% of its passenger-car and truck sales by 2035 all-electric, and one of the starting points is a Veloz campaign featuring “Hulk” Mark Ruffalo and a cohort of real-life superheroes—focusing on dispelling outdated EV myths.

We posted a review update of the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid, and were reminded that although it offers top-notch efficiency and, in ideal conditions, even more all-electric range than its 29-mile rating indicates, it wants to be in charge about which mode is best.

And over at Motor Authority: The autonomous-driving technology and mobility company Cruise, which partners with Honda, along with GM and Microsoft, is headed to Japan and will start testing prototypes there later this year.

