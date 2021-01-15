General Motors is offering quite the deal on Chevy Volt and Bolt EV used cars. And we look at how battery health reports might help prop up the used-car market for EVs. Meanwhile, Renault takes the high-performance R5 into all-electric territory. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A Euro hot-hatch legend is coming back, all-electric. The Renault 5 Prototype, inspired by the original Renault 5 and later R5 Turbo models that ruled World Rally Championship racing, is a retro-styled urban car that could be a good complement to the sensible Zoe and a rival to the Fiat 500e and Honda E in Europe.

General Motors is offering 0% APR financing on used Bolt EV and Volt models that are factory-certified. It’s the kind of deal that’s typically only seen for new cars.

Can electric vehicle battery health reports provide the kind of reassurance to get more used-car dealers selling EVs at the front of the lot and to prop up resale values—and thus ownership costs? Seattle-based Recurrent hopes to do that with a “rich data resume.”

And over at Motor Authority: The Mercedes-Benz EQA electric crossover has been teased ahead of a January 20 debut. The EQA hasn’t yet been confirmed for the U.S., nor has the slightly larger EQB that’s also on the way.

