Volkswagen says why there isn’t one-pedal driving on the ID.4. Sono Motors is preparing to show the next version of its solar car. And Mercedes-Benz shows a completely new interface due first in its electric flagship. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed a next-generation interface, called MBUX Hyperscreen, that will debut on the upcoming EQS electric car. Flowing across multiple screen spaces, spanning 56 inches wide, the system covers the entire width of the dash, while haptic controls, AI-driven suggestions, and personalized profiles for up to 7 users help cater it to different priorities.

VW has explained why it’s opted not for Tesla-style one-pedal driving on the ID.4 electric crossover but a system that prioritizes coasting “in the majority of cases” when the driver lifts off the accelerator pedal. It’s a “difficult, philosophical question,” the automaker said.

Munich-based Sono Motors is readying a running prototype of its solar-supplemented electric car, the Sion, for debut at the virtual edition of the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week. The company recently confirmed to GCR that it still plans to produce the hatchback at the former Saab plant in Trollhättan, Sweden.

And over at Motor Authority, Volvo has confirmed that its second electric vehicle will enter production at Ghent, Belgium later this year—alongside the XC40 Recharge already being made there. The Volvo EV is set for a March debut and will be based on the same platform as the XC40 Recharge.

_______________________________________

