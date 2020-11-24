GM makes good with California, and it gives Cadillac dealerships a way out if they don’t see the all-electric future. And we get a drive in the Volvo XC40 Recharge. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

General Motors confirmed that it has stopped siding with the Trump administration and its challenges to California’s ability to set its own stricter emissions standards—and EV mandate. Announced Monday, the same day that the Biden transition team was given the formal go-ahead, this aligns GM with the incoming administration—and what will likely be more consistent messaging with its electric vehicle plans.

As GM pushes ahead with its plans, it hopes to give Cadillac a fully electric lineup and retire internal-combustion models by the end of the decade. According to a report, not all dealers are sold on the idea, so GM is giving those franchise owners a chance to simply sell out.

While the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge doesn’t arrive at dealerships until January, we got a very short drive in one earlier this month. Check out our first impressions on this 208-mile electric crossover—and how it measures up to Model Y.

And over at Motor Authority: As a new batch of spy shots confirm, development of the Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV and Sportback is moving along. Both of these somewhat smaller and much more affordable electric SUVs are due next year.

