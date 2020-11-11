BMW revealed what’s next for its ‘i’ electric-vehicle brand. Biden’s pick to lead the EPA could be a longtime advocate of EVs. And Hyundai lists its EVs, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids for the U.S. market. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Building on a report from last month, Mary Nichols is said to be on Biden’s shortlist to be the next EPA administrator—a move that would replace a former coal lobbyist with a longtime clean-cars crusader.

BMW has revealed the long-anticipated flagship for the reboot of its ‘i’ sub-brand: the 2022 BMW iX electric SUV. While this 300-mile family-size SUV looks like a rival to the Audi E-Tron and Tesla Model X, it also appears to build on the quirky design of the i3.

Hyundai has spelled out what the company’s push to electrify its vehicles will mean in the U.S. market—bringing a total of 10 electric, hybrid, and plug-in models by the end of 2022. What this tally curiously omits is the future of Hyundai’s original Ioniq family.

And over at Motor Authority: GM’s Cruise will be testing an automated delivery service using self-driving cars, on the streets of Scottsdale, Arizona, starting in early 2021 with its Bolt EV prototypes.

