With a development and manufacturing plan, Fisker starts to take form. Mini aims for several more EVs, but they’ll coexist with gas and diesel. And one major survey finds Americans’ attitude about EVs hasn’t changed in the pandemic. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

After inking a deal with Magna to build the Ocean electric SUV and help provide engineering, Fisker has announced that it will be establishing a footprint in both California and Germany. The news also included an update on reservations for the Ocean, anticipated to start at $37,499.

A periodic survey from J.D. Power finds that Americans’ attitude about electric vehicles hasn’t actually changed much during the pandemic. Contradicting what some other surveys have found, relating to connections to air quality when commutes and traffic ground to a halt, Power claims that feelings about EVs remain neutral, but expected driving range has risen even this year.

As it pushes toward separate local-assembly plans in China, BMW’s Mini brand has announced that a whole family of electric vehicles are on the way, although they’ll still coexist with gas and diesel models globally. Only one of those models, a small crossover, will be exclusively an EV.

Over at Motor Authority: Daimler and Waymo have partnered to help accelerate the arrival of self-driving trucks—although that doesn’t necessarily go hand-in-hand with electric, yet.

And don’t miss our first drive of the 2021 Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan, posted yesterday, or the full review of the 2021 Sienna you can find over at The Car Connection.

_______________________________________

