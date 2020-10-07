Our monthly deals roundup highlights a Nissan Leaf lease deal at $199 and the Bolt EV as low as $145/month. We look at why the Nissan Leaf is the top-selling used EV in most states. And the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge get rated for range. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Why is the Nissan Leaf the top-selling used EV? Availability is part of it; price is another. And there’s a third sticky point: Leaf owners don’t appear to hold onto them as long as Tesla owners do.

Those with the kind of credit that qualifies for factory leases, however, will find that with less cash outlay they could lease a new Nissan Leaf. Our monthly deals roundup on EVs, hybrids, and PHEVs highlights a national $199/month lease deal on the Leaf, plus bargain leases on the Chevy Bolt EV, Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, Toyota Prius Prime, and Camry Hybrid.

The Polestar 2 has earned a 233-mile range rating from the EPA, putting it well behind the Tesla Model 3. The Volvo XC40 also lags behind the Tesla Model Y, at 208 miles.

Over at our partner site Motor Authority: Mercedes-Benz has outlined a revised strategy for battery-electric powertrains that will put them into some of the most expensive and exclusive parts of its lineup, including Mercedes-AMG, Maybach, and G-Class.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter