Tesla is thinking about a stake in the new battery spinoff of LG Chem. Honda previews an electric SUV for China. Prices drop on the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV before its arrival. And the Ford F-150 does good in torque, but we’re not sure yet about mpg. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

As we await gas mileage numbers for the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, the release of other specs verify the F-150 Hybrid has hit a new high, in terms of torque ratings for the F-150 lineup—and it’s very capable in towing and hauling.

Honda has previewed a swoopy-looking electric SUV concept coupe at the Beijing Motor Show, but it turns out this model has nothing to do with the partnership with GM announced earlier this year.

Tesla is reportedly eyeing a stake in LG Chem’s new battery spinoff, LG Energy Solution, so that it might procure a stable battery supply.

And prices have been cut across the model line—from $1,000 to $3,000—on the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. It goes to show that Ford is serious about making this model competitive against a growing range of rivals including the Tesla Model Y and VW ID.4.

