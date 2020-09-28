Much will be needed to get California’s grid ready for the surge of electric vehicles. Mercedes-Benz has put solid-state batteries in a production vehicle. A Beijing auto-show concept showcases the platform that could underpin a range of Volvo and Polestar models, and Polestar confirms its Precept flagship for production. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed what it claims is the first deployment of solid-state batteries in a production vehicle: in its eCitaro and eCitaro G city buses. The company says that it expects the solid-state cells to have a long service life, and they yield a 25% boost in energy density compared to the latest liquid-electrolyte lithium-ion cells.

Geely’s Lynk & Co. Zero Concept gives a little more detail about its upcoming Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). As an “open source” platform, it will likely underpin future Volvo and Polestar models—and perhaps Geely, Smart, and other brands. However there’s no word yet on whether it’s what might underpin the Model S rival just announced, the Polestar Precept.

After widespread blackouts at a couple times this past summer, and an executive order this past week banning the sale of new gasoline passenger vehicles by 2035, there’s some concern over whether California’s grid is up to the task of charging a dramatically ramped-up EV fleet.

And this weekend, we covered an electric-vehicle possibility that might be a great small-van substitute for hobbyists or small businesses: the rear-seat delete package available on the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

