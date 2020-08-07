The first of many upcoming electric Cadillacs has been shown. Joe Biden says the U.S. can own the market with EVs. And used Teslas sell very quickly. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM has revealed the Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover. As the first fully electric vehicle from the luxury brand, it signals the start of a transition in which Cadillac will go mostly EV by the end of the decade.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden might have spilled the beans about an all-electric Chevy Corvette. In any case he made clear that the U.S. “can own the 21st century market again by moving to electric vehicles.”

Used Tesla vehicles sell very, very quickly compared to most other makes and models—and that holds true before and during the pandemic. Tesla remains an anomaly among electric cars, which otherwise have much steeper depreciation and take longer to resell.

Over at The Car Connection: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is likely to recall 1 million vehicles with the 2.4-liter inline-4 used in a wide range of models, for an issue with excess tailpipe emissions.

And at Motor Authority: BMW has given its 545e plug-in hybrid the performance treatment. Perhaps working toward a future fully electric M5 performance model, BMW has put the higher-output, inline-6 hybrid powertrain from the X5 xDrive45e and 745e into the 5-Series. So far the BMW 545e won’t be sold in the U.S., though.

