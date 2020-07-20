BMW makes a battery deal that keeps it in the EU. GM changes its fuel-cell tune somewhat. The flagship model from China’s BYD could make waves in Europe and, potentially, the U.S. And are Americans over small cars? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The BYD Han EV has arrived in the company’s home market, China. Could this flagship electric car help give BYD a foothold for passenger cars in the U.S. and Europe?

General Motors is no longer aiming for a future that includes hydrogen fuel-cell-powered passenger cars. While it’s still engaged with Honda in bringing next-gen fuel-cell tech to market, it will be saving that technology for military and commercial vehicles, the automaker reportedly said last week.

BMW has made an agreement with Sweden’s Northvolt for the supply of $2.3 billion in electric-car batteries. Although it follows contracts with Samsung SDI and China’s CATL, this one is different as it’s a company headquartered in the EU.

And with the recent discontinuation of the Toyota Yaris and now the Honda Fit for the U.S., are Americans over the idea of the cheap, city-savvy, fuel-efficient small car?

