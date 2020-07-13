Tesla lowered prices on the Model Y, and boosted charge rates on some of its other models. The Volkswagen ID.3 will tread lightly with range-extending rubber. Rivian is now flush with a new round of funding. And we rounded up all we know on the upcoming GMC Hummer EV models. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With a fresh round of funding announced last week, Rivian has now raised about $5.3 billion since early 2019—giving it not just the funds needed to get its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV to market but enough to push ahead with the development of future vehicles.

The Volkswagen ID.3 is getting low-rolling-resistance Bridgestone Turanza Eco tires that help extend the VW electric car’s range and are lighter with less raw material needed for production. Expect a similar strategy for VW’s U.S.-bound ID.4.

Surprise! Tesla just lowered prices for its Model Y—by $3,000 for the current entry point of the lineup, the Model Y Long Range AWD. It also over the weekend boosted the maximum Supercharging power for its Model S and Model X, to 250 kw.

GM has confirmed that its electric vehicle program is running on time, but it’s been a while since we saw any significant update on the electric revival of Hummer. So over the weekend, we rounded up all we know about the 2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT and SUV, in advance of these trucks’ expected reveal this fall and their arrival later next year.

