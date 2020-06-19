The Polestar 1 has been rated for fuel economy and range and is now being delivered. Tesla is homing in on Austin, Texas, for its Cybertruck plant. And Ford wants us to know that its range meter in the Mach-E is very smart. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has pointed out that the Intelligent Range system in its upcoming Mach-E electric SUV will take into account crowdsourced range information from other Mach-E drivers and the weather—with the potential in the future to add real-time traffic and terrain, among other factors.

The Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe was originally supposed to arrive months ago, well before the Polestar 2 electric car. But delays in approvals from the EPA and CARB mean that the P1 is just now getting out—with an EPA-rated 52 miles of electric range.

Tesla is focusing on Austin as the potential site for its upcoming Terafactory, which would build the Cybertruck and Model Y as well as supply batteries. Although with no commitment yet made, Tulsa is still in the running.

And over at Motor Authority: Buick has shown the 2021 Velite 7, an electric SUV for China and based on the Bolt EV. It’s different from the Bolt EUV due in the U.S. next year.

