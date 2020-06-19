Electric range and efficiency ratings for the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe are in. The luxury coupe boasts one of the longest electric ranges of any plug-in hybrid currently on sale, but with less-impressive efficiency ratings.

The Polestar 1 has an EPA-rated 52 miles of electric range. The coupe is rated at 26 mpg combined when using its turbocharged and supercharged inline-4 gasoline engine, sourced from parent Volvo.

Together, the gasoline engine and a pair of electric motors produce 600 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

The battery is a huge (for a PHEV) 34-kwh, enabling that 52-mile range and making the Polestar 1 eligible for the maximum $7,500 federal EV tax credit. The car itself has a base price of $155,000.

We drove the Polestar 1 in November and found it to offer a perplexing combination of luxury coupe comfort and tenacious handling.

2020 Polestar 1 first drive

The mission is also a bit conflicted. Although the Polestar 1 is a PHEV, other Polestars to follow will all be EVs. That starts with the Polestar 2, which is still on track for initial United States deliveries this summer.

U.S. deliveries of the Polestar 1 were originally due to start late last year, or very early this year, but so far none have been delivered.

A spokesperson told Green Car Reports that, while other markets began deliveries months ago, U.S.-market cars have been accumulating at ports pending EPA and CARB emissions certification, adding that these cars will be released "ASAP" now that Polestar has gained approval.

While it shares about 50% of parts with Volvo models, the Polestar 1 is built in Polestar's own factory in China. Production is limited to 500 cars per year, for global sale.