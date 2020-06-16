The Tesla Model S hits a claimed 402-mile EPA rating. Another electric passenger van bows for Europe. And EVs bring not just better health but “social benefits.” This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Tesla Model S has nudged past the 400-mile mark for EPA rated range—402 miles, exactly—making it again the electric car that officially goes the longest on a charge.

The number of electric vans skyrocketed in recent months, although none of the passenger ones have committed to being U.S.-bound. Another such example just revealed is the Citroën Ë-Spacetourer, which can seat up to nine and is based on one of the French brand’s existing vans.

In addition to bringing cleaner air and lower instances of many related ailments, each electric car brings nearly $7,500 in “social benefits,” according to a Canadian study released earlier this month.

And over at The Car Connection: the U.S. Department of Transportation and NHTSA announced Monday that eight states and nine self-driving developers and carmakers will coordinate a new nationwide testing program for autonomous vehicles.

