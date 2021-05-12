The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV has been EPA-rated at 247 miles of range.

That's a bit lower than the 250 miles General Motors estimated when the Bolt EUV was unveiled earlier this year. It's also less than the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV, which gets the same 259-mile range rating as the 2021 model.

That makes sense, as the 2022 Bolt EV is essentially a facelift of the 2021 model, with different styling, new seats, and some different feature content, but the same powertrain and battery pack.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The Bolt EUV has a taller, more upright profile than the Bolt EV, which is less aerodynamic but allows Chevy to market the EUV as a crossover. However, the Bolt EUV doesn't have all-wheel drive, and Chevy has no plans to change that.

Efficiency ratings for the Bolt EUV are 115 MPGe combined (125 MPGe city, 104 MPGe highway), which is less than the 2022 Bolt EV's 120 MPGe combined (131 MPGe city, 109 MPGe highway). That, in turn, is better than the 2021 Bolt EV's 118 MPGe combined (127 MPGe city, 108 MPGe highway).

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV, and 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV ranges

The Bolt EUV does at least offer substantially more range than the Nissan Leaf Plus, which is rated at 226 miles in base S trim; higher-level SV and SL models are rated at 215 miles. The Leaf also lags in efficiency, at 108 MPGe combined for the S trim level, and 104 MPGe combined for the SV and SL trim levels.

Chevy has lowered the price of the base Bolt EV and priced the EUV accordingly—recalibrating Bolt EV pricing, which has depended heavily on incentives and deals. With the Bolt EV positioned as the entry-level model, the Bolt EUV is priced higher, with more standard equipment than the Bolt EV. It also gets GM's Super Cruise driver-assist system, which isn't available on the Bolt EV.

GM is no longer eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit available—which makes rival models like the Ford Mustang Mach-E closer than you might think in terms of price. The base rear-wheel drive Mach-E only offers 230 miles of range, but Ford offers a larger battery pack that can boost range into 300-mile territory, plus an all-wheel drive option.