Lordstown plans to use the same brand of in-wheel motors as hyper-efficiency startup Aptera. SparkCharge’s mobile fast-charging systems are getting put to the test. And GM says development continues at full speed on its EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM has emphasized that its next-generation electric-vehicle program—and the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq crossover due next year—won’t be delayed by the pandemic slowdown. It’s actually sped up the pace in some respects, and the company has added products to the plan, according to the company’s executive in charge of EVs.

Lordstown Motors for several months teased the potential of in-wheel motors for its Endurance electric pickup. Tuesday it revealed that those motors will be from the Slovenian company Elaphe—but built in Lordstown’s Ohio factory. Elaphe is also slated to be the motor supplier for the return of Aptera.

The tech company SparkCharge has announced that its portable fast-charging systems will be tested in a pilot program for electric-vehicle roadside assistance in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

And at our partner site Motor Authority: Britain’s MG brand continues—as MG Motor, part of China’s state-owned SAIC—and it’s being refocused toward electric vehicles. Possibly inspired by the much-loved MG B roadsters of the past, the MG Cyberster would be an all-electric car to rival the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

_______________________________________

