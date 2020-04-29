The Rivian-built Lincoln electric SUV project has been canceled—or at least revamped. The Polestar 2 will offer some safety firsts. And we bring you a first drive of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Lincoln electric SUV that was to be co-developed and built by Rivian in Illinois has been canceled. But both companies say that the partnership isn’t over and there will still be a future EV. Just a different one.

The Polestar 2 electric car was developed by Volvo engineers and will debut a number of safety firsts—including inner airbags and a new version of Pilot Assist.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata isn’t offered in a plug-in hybrid version anymore, but the Sonata Hybrid that we drove packs in technology like a solar roof. And we think it’s the best-suited among spacious hybrids for American-style commuting.

And over at Motor Authority: Audi’s much-touted Traffic Jam Pilot, a conditional full self-driving (Level 3) system that required hair-raising moments in which control was handed back to the driver, has been abandoned due to a number of issues, including regulatory approvals.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter