Electric car range drops quite predictably in the cold, a new group test finds. The Hyundai Elantra gets on the Hybrid bandwagon—and is aiming for 50 mpg or more. The Honda CR-V Hybrid plays a key role in the brand’s high-volume plans for hybrids. And yes, the $35k Tesla Model 3 still exists. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra compact sedan has been revealed, and for the first time it will include an Elantra Hybrid version offering 50 mpg or more. The move could roughly parallel what Toyota did last year with the introduction of its Corolla Hybrid; and it begs a version of the same question we asked last year of the Prius: What will the future then hold for Hyundai’s Ioniq Hybrid?

The Norwegian Automobile Federation conducted a winter test of 20 electric cars. While they confirmed slower fast-charging for some models in the cold, and an average range loss of nearly 20% in frigid temps, they noted that range meters and alerts gave plenty of advance warning when available range was low.

The much-discussed $35k Tesla Model 3 Standard Range still exists. It’s just an off-menu option for shoppers, and if Edmunds’ experience is at all representative, you might need to wait a little longer for one. And if you change your mind, there are plenty of opportunities to upgrade.

And the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, which Green Car Reports recently drove, is a very important part of the plan toward hybrids making up half of Honda’s lineup by the end of the decade.

