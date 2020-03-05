GM’s plan for an all-electric future just took a step closer to reality. The Fiat 500e is coming back, but maybe not to California. Lucid is aiming to sell and service its cars in some of the same ways as Tesla. And Hyundai shows an EV concept with no steering wheel. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Wednesday GM detailed its Ultium propulsion strategy, which is to be the foundation for many EVs in the next decade. It amounts to a single battery cell family, a single motor family, and as many shared pieces as possible. But don’t expect these all to be the same kind of vehicles; GM also showed us a no-cameras sneak peak of the breadth of its EV offerings in the works—and we took notes on 10 of them, ranging from a long-and-low fastback flagship for Cadillac to an all-electric Chevy truck that looks a bit like the former Avalanche.

Sometimes maligned by company management but loved by fans, the Fiat 500e is back, but this time focused toward Europe, where it will help the company meet CO2 targets and rapidly growing EV demand on the Continent.

Lucid has laid out the vision for its sales and service model for the U.S. and beyond—and it’s looking very Tesla-like.

And Hyundai revealed its Prophecy concept, a sleek counterpoint to the 45 concept shown last year. And despite what looks otherwise sporty from the outside, inside it’s intended for an autonomous-driving future.

