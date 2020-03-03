The Mustang Mach-E is finding orders from all across the U.S. GM is embracing workplace charging. And Fisker shows its Ocean electric crossover in motion. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Fisker has filled in some more specs and details about charging for its upcoming Ocean electric crossover, although the company hasn’t yet confirmed who will be building it.

Ahead of the introduction of several new fully electric vehicles from GMC and Cadillac, General Motors has announced that it’s planning to triple the number of workplace charging connectors available to its employees.

Ford has provided an update about orders for its Mustang Mach-E electric performance SUV. They’re coming from all over the U.S.—not just from California—and there’s a lot of interest in dual-motor versions.

Pininfarina, the legendary Italian design house now turned automaker, has more than its Battista electric supercar on the way. As our partner site Motor Authority reports, it’s revealed that it plans the debut of its luxury electric SUV in August 2020.

And while we await the introduction of the 2021 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car, fully reconceived as something closer to a sport sedan, the 2020 Toyota Mirai officially carries over.



