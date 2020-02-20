VW looks at fast chargers that are lighter for the grid. Toyota puzzles over hybrid fuel tanks. Bolt EV drivers get more features for their app. And Colorado may soon make it easier for Rivian and Lucid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Toyota is still working to resolve a fuel-tank issue with its top-selling hybrid, the RAV4 Hybrid. For now, owners are directed to simply follow the fuel gauge and low-fuel light, not a guess of how many gallons they’ve used.

Volkswagen is backing a build-out of flexible “plug and play” fast chargers for Europe. They’d be a step above the mobile chargers already being tested, but not as challenging to site as multi-connector, high-power DC fast-charging stations.

Drivers of the Chevy Bolt EV will soon get a more robust route-planning app, including route planning with live vehicle data and more dynamic charging-station data added this year—ahead of several GM electric-vehicle previews expected in the coming months.

In Colorado, Tesla is getting an advantage over other upcoming EV makers without networks of franchised dealers. With the state on the way to mandating electric vehicles, it’s likely to get that inequity fixed soon, though.

And over at our partner site The Car Connection: Nissan has a new Switch subscription plan that includes the flexibility to drive a Leaf Plus electric car some days and a model list including the Maxima, Murano, Armada, Titan, or 370Z other days—for $899 a month. Will such a plan be as well-received as those offered by luxury brands?

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter