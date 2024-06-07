Check out first drives of the Rivian R1S and R1T, and the Toyota Crown Signia hybrid wagon. New survey results suggest that more Americans are holding back on EV plans due to charging. And no, thirsty non-hybrid SUVs aren’t safer. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Several big, gas-guzzling SUVs aren’t actually so safe, found the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in a new round of crash tests of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, and Jeep Wagoneer. Of these three-row models that largely return well under 20 mpg, only the Wagoneer received the top “good” rating.

A new survey from AAA found that fewer Americans are likely to buy a new or used EV in 2024, versus a similar survey last year. The reasons aren’t surprising, and they come down to cost and convenient charging; specifically, it suggests that nearly a third of Americans are unable to install an EV charger where they live.

Thursday, Green Car Reports rolled out a couple of first-drive impressions and debut material. Rivian on Thursday rolled out revamped “Gen 2” versions of its electric trucks that gain efficiency, ride comfort, and a lot more. The 2025 Rivian R1S SUV and R1T pickup will be offered in Dual-, Tri-, and Quad-Motor layouts, with Standard, Large, and Max battery packs. The arrival of LFP battery tech for the Standard pack, Rivian’s own motor systems for Tri- and Quad-Motor versions, and a simplified electrical architecture are just the start of a series of smart engineering decisions intended to set the stage for its mass-market R2 in a couple years. And as Green Car Reports experienced on the road, in the mud, and on the drag strip, it means impressive gains in performance and comfort.

And do you want a roomy, gasoline-fueled hybrid station wagon that can get nearly 40 mpg? That’s what Toyota has introduced with its 2025 Crown Signia, and at around $45,000 it’s a comfortable, more carlike family alternative to the boxier Highlander Hybrid.

