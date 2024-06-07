Consumer interest in EVs has declined, with car shoppers showing more interest in hybrids, according to a new AAA survey.

Only 18% of U.S. adults surveyed said they were "likely" or "very likely" to buy a new or used EV, down from 23% last year. And 63% of respondents said they were “unlikely or very unlikely” to make an EV their next car purchase. However, 31% of respondents said they were "likely" or "very likely" to buy a hybrid.

2024 Nissan Ariya

The main reasons for lack of interesting EVs were cost, lack of convenient charging options, and range anxiety, according to the survey, which is based on 1,152 mostly online interviews (those without internet access were interviewed by phone) conducted between April 4-8, 2024. The survey sample was representative of approximately 97% of the U.S. household population, according to AAA.

The survey also found that three in 10 U.S. adults were unable to install an EV charger where they lived. Drivers without access to home charging also have limited options, In 2022 Bloomberg New Energy Finance found that the U.S. lags other countries in installed public chargers vs. registered EVs. But solutions like curbside chargers from Voltpost might help more of those who live in apartments and depend on street parking to feel comfortable with the shift.

GM and Pilot Company's EV charging network

Based on these results, AAA predicts that "there may be a near-term ceiling related to consumer adoption of battery electric vehicles due to their costs, charging accessibility, and range anxiety," a statement from the auto club read.

AAA in recent years has also evolved to support EV needs with mobile charging and EV trip planning. In past surveys, AAA has found a positive message in EVs, and it's found in past polling that simply owning and living with an EV will often quell concerns of range anxiety. But perhaps there's a big difference between early adopters and today's mass-market shoppers who need a lot more convincing.