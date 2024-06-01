Which full-line automaker announced it’s working on a $22,000 EV—in Europe?

Which automakers are going in together on a new generation of smaller engines?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending May 31, 2024.

In a review of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, we found that this affordable GM EV—with a $35,000 version on the way—is a competent electric vehicle that gets all the details right. And, with its EPA range of 319 miles, it appears to hit a sweet spot for range and price.

There’s room below the upcoming $35,000 version of the Equinox EV, too. A GM executive has suggested that the upcoming rebooted Chevy Bolt EV—due in late 2025—will be the most affordable EV in the U.S. market.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT goes quicker with a new rear motor from the F-150 Lightning, and it’s more enjoyable on the backroads with its magnetic damping system and performance seats now included. But it’s the 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally that finds clarity in the mud—and makes a lot of sense everywhere else—so check out that review on our companion site Motor Authority.

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq EV arrives later this year, and Green Car Reports recently got up close with it. All-wheel drive, a vast fixed-glass roof, lots of screen space, and an interior that looks all the part of a luxury vehicle will distinguish this 300-mile EV that turns to lighting to sharpen its look.

2025 Cadillac Optiq

The first U.S.-bound fully electric vehicle from Jeep was revealed Thursday night, and we also brought some in-person impressions on that upcoming model. The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S EV compares to the Grand Cherokee in size but is a bit roomier inside. It tops 300 miles of range, the automaker says, and a Launch Edition is on the way this fall at a price of $71,995 including destination.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

Toyota, Subaru, and Mazda are allying to build downsized engines for hybrid models—engines that would potentially burn hydrogen or e-fuels in addition to gasoline. Subaru suggested the next-generation tech could be headed to its next Crosstrek Hybrid.

And Volkswagen has confirmed that it’s working on a $22,000 VW EV created in Europe and intended primarily for the European market—at a price of only about $22,000. Would such a vehicle also make waves in the U.S.?

Tesla Supercharger

Whether it’s a pause or a pullback, Tesla’s Supercharger implosion is leaving space for competition—especially for the $5 billion federal NEVI charging buildout.

According to a recent patent filing, GM is considering cooling its EV charge ports like microchips—with PCM cooling that builds on what’s been used by chips’ heat sinks for years and, lately, trendy outdoor gear.

Versus cars, SUVs emit about 20% more CO2. Surging SUV sales continue to counter some trends toward cleaner vehicles. The generalization holds whether the vehicle is an EV or not, so keep in mind that smaller and more carlike is simply more efficient.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1st Edition

In a recall of the 2021-2023 VW ID.4, Volkswagen will remedy glitchy gauge clusters and flickering infotainment screens by having dealerships update the software relating to a control unit and infotainment module.

And could commercial EVs be viable at a lower cost, with smaller batteries, thanks to dynamic wireless EV charging systems in the roadway? That’s what an Indiana test aims to investigate, and it’s one of several pilot programs looking at the tech.

