We drive the Chevy Equinox EV. Jeep rolls out its first American EV. Tesla is leaving room for rivals in charging. GM is looking to cool charge ports in a new way. And SUVs have a heavier footprint in CO2. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The first U.S.-bound fully electric vehicle from Jeep was revealed Thursday night. The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S EV compares to the Grand Cherokee in size but is a bit roomier inside. It tops 300 miles of range, the automaker says, and a Launch Edition is on the way this fall at a price of $71,995 including destination.

A GM executive has suggested that the upcoming rebooted Chevy Bolt EV—due in late 2025—will be the most affordable EV in the U.S. market.

Whether it’s a pause or a pullback, Tesla’s Supercharger implosion is leaving space for competition—especially for the $5 billion federal NEVI charging buildout.

According to a recent patent filing, GM is considering cooling its EV charge ports like microchips—with PCM cooling that builds on what’s been used by chips’ heat sinks for years and, lately, trendy outdoor gear.

Versus cars, SUVs emit about 20% more CO2. Surging SUV sales continue to counter some trends toward cleaner vehicles. The generalization holds whether the vehicle is an EV or not, so keep in mind that smaller and more carlike is simply more efficient.

And if you missed it yesterday: In a review of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, we found that this affordable GM EV—with a $35,000 version on the way—is a competent electric vehicle that gets all the details right. And, with its EPA range of 319 miles, it appears to hit a sweet spot for range and price.

