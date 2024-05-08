Kia confirms the EV3 for production. Rivian revamps its Illinois plant for R2 production. EVs are already having a big effect on gasoline demand. And how small of an EV is big enough? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Rivian is rejiggering the production capacity of its plant in Normal, Illinois, to accommodate up to 155,000 of its more affordable R2 SUVs annually. That’s more than the cumulative number of EVs the company has delivered since it started rolling its R1 family out to customers about 2.5 years ago.

Kia has confirmed that its compact EV3 electric SUV is production-bound and will arrive next year. It hasn’t yet confirmed whether this model is coming to the U.S., although maybe that will be clarified after its May 23 debut. In a small set of close-cropped teaser photos, Kia showed that the production EV3 preserves many of the same bold design traits and so-called Star Map lighting theme as the concept.

According to the consultancy Wood Mackenzie, as quoted in a Reuters report this week, growing EV sales in both the U.S. and China could contribute to a significant cut in gasoline demand in 2024. That’s due not so much to an acceleration in EV growth but to the cumulative effect of all the EVs now in service.

And if you’re fine moving no faster than 25 mph, the tiny $11,990 Eli Zero EV might be just right for urban deliveries. In U.S.-bound form, the two-seat hatchback minicar goes up to 90 miles, and constrained by those speeds it’s unlikely range anxiety is going to be a concern.

