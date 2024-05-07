Kia on Tuesday confirmed that its compact EV3 electric SUV will go on sale later this year.

The production-bound EV3 is due to make its debut on May 23 and will in its shift from a concept vehicle to a production-bound one arrive “comprehensively equipped,” according to Kia, while also offering “outstanding performance through its incorporation of innovative technologies.”

A set of very closely cropped teaser photos of the production EV3 released with the announcement showed it looking much like the EV3 concept, with the automaker pointing out that it carries over the boxy rear fenders and tailgate plus the so-called Star Map lightning theme

Kia EV3 teaser for production-bound EV Kia EV3 teaser for production-bound EV Kia EV3 teaser for production-bound EV

The EV3 and EV4 concepts were revealed along with a production-bound EV5 electric crossover sized closely with the Kia Sportage, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4—and on the electric front, the VW ID.4 and Nissan Ariya, among others. At the time Kia stated that the EV5 was not U.S.-bound, but it left the door open for the smaller EV3 and EV4.

At the time of that reveal, Kia pointed to starting prices of $35,000 to $50,000 among the three models. So it might be inferred that the EV3 would have a starting price in the vicinity of $35,000.

Kia EV3 concept Kia EV4 concept Kia EV5

Kia has also confirmed that an EV2 is on the way for Europe and emerging markets—perhaps priced around $30,000—but don’t count on that one for the U.S.

We can’t actually count on the EV3 quite yet either, Kia USA emphasized to Green Car Reports in a response following the global EV3 announcement. Spokesperson James Hope said that the EVs is “an exciting addition to Kia’s expanding global lineup of electrified vehicles and is a key component to the brand’s Plan S strategy,” but he emphasized that no official announcement has yet been made about U.S.-market availability for the model.

Kia EV3 concept

To apply a critical lens, it’s unclear how the EV3 might stand next to the Niro EV, for instance. In a review of the Kia Niro EV, Green Car Reports found it to be well equipped and refined yet overpriced for what it is.

The automaker just last month announced plans to expand the Kia hybrid lineup, but it emphasized that its EV plans stay intact. Last year Kia stepped up its 2030 global EV target—to 1.6 million global EV sales annually by then, versus its previous target of 1.2 million. And it plans to introduce 15 new electric vehicle models by 2027, it’s said. So there are likely other EV concepts and reveals for the brand coming later this year.